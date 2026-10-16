Placer County K9 shot by suspect during overnight standoff in Penryn, sheriff says

A Placer County Sheriff's Office K9 was shot and a suspect was wounded by deputies Friday morning after an overnight standoff in Penryn, officials said.

Deputies went to a home on Quarry Lane late Thursday to serve 30-year-old Linda Mullennix with an arrest warrant and a court-ordered eviction, according to the sheriff's office.

Investigators said Mullennix ran inside when a detective tried to contact her, then allegedly pointed a gun from a window and threatened to shoot him.

Crisis negotiators spent several hours trying to get Mullennix to surrender, deputies said. Authorities used drones, tear gas and other tactics during the standoff, while nearby residents were told to shelter in place.

The sheriff's office said multiple drones were deployed and allegedly destroyed by Mullennix. When K9 Sonic was deployed as she opened it, investigators allege Mullennix shot the dog.

Deputies then returned fire, striking Mullennix. She was taken to a hospital and was reported in stable condition.

Sonic was shot in the leg and rushed to Loomis Basin Veterinary Clinic. The sheriff's office said he is expected to recover.

"We ask our community to join us in praying for our K9 officer and his handler," the sheriff's office said in a statement.

The Placer County Sheriff's Office and District Attorney's Office are investigating the shooting.