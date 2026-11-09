Young pedestrian struck by vehicle near Modesto intersection

A young pedestrian was injured after being struck by a vehicle near West Roseburg Avenue and Amhurst Avenue in Modesto, police said Monday.

The collision happened Monday night as the 9-year-old pedestrian was crossing the roadway and was hit by a westbound vehicle, the Modesto Police Department said.

The driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation, police said.

The juvenile was transported to a hospital for further medical treatment. The injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Police clarified that the juvenile was not riding an e-bike at the time of the collision.

The circumstances surrounding the collision remain under investigation.