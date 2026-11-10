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Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run on Sunrise Boulevard in Fair Oaks

By
Richard Ramos
Web Producer, CBS Sacramento
Richard Ramos is a web producer for CBS Sacramento who was born and raised in Sacramento. He graduated with a BA in Journalism from CSUS.
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Richard Ramos

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A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run Tuesday night in Fair Oaks, officials said.

The California Highway Patrol's East Sacramento office said officers responded around 9:20 p.m. to reports of a man lying in the roadway near Winding Way and Sunrise Boulevard.

Investigators said the vehicle involved is believed to be a light-colored sedan, possibly a silver or gray Nissan Altima, last seen heading southbound on Sunrise Boulevard.

The victim, believed to be a man between 30 and 40 years old, was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not yet been confirmed.

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