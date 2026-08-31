Pedestrian killed after being struck by train near South Sacramento

An investigation is underway after a person was hit and killed by a train near the South Sacramento area on Monday night.

The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said crews were dispatched to the railroad crossing on Calvine Road at about 8:42 p.m. for reports of a train striking an adult male.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, Metro Fire said. He has not yet been identified.

The collision happened on the railroad tracks near Ardith Drive and Calvine Road, the California Highway Patrol said

Both eastbound and westbound lanes of Calvine Road were shut down following the collision.

Union Pacific will investigate and handle the incident, according to the CHP.

The circumstances leading up to the collision were not immediately released.