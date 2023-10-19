Pedestrian hit and injured along Fruitridge Road in Sacramento, leading to road closure

Pedestrian hit along Fruitridge Road near Franklin Boulevard in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO - A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle in Sacramento on Thursday morning.

The crash happened on Fruitridge Road near 24th Street. According to Sacramento police at the scene, the driver was headed westbound when they hit the pedestrian. The victim was then taken to the hospital to be treated for undisclosed injuries.

As a result, the westbound lanes of Fruitridge Road were closed -- blocked off with police tape -- although some drivers were seen driving around it.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing, and the driver stayed at the scene.

This is the second pedestrian-related crash in the region over the last 24 hours. On Wednesday, a woman was hit and killed while walking on Mack Road near Summersdale Drive.