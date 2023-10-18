Pedestrian hit and killed along Mack Road in South Sacramento

SOUTH SACRAMENTO - A pedestrian has died after being hit by a vehicle along Mack Road in South Sacramento.

According to the Sacramento Police Department, just after 7:20 a.m. Wednesday, police officers responded to reports of a vehicle collision involving a vehicle and pedestrian.

The incident happened near the intersection of Mack Road and Summersdale Drive.

Officers arrived at the scene and confirmed that the pedestrian had been killed. The investigation into the incident is ongoing.