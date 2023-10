Pedestrian hit along Fruitridge Road near Franklin Boulevard in Sacramento A pedestrian was hit on Fruitridge Road near Franklin Boulevard Thursday morning. The pedestrian was transported to the hospital with unknown injuries. Sacramento police have the road blocked off in the westbound direction. The driver did stay on the scene and has been talking with police. There have been a number of pedestrian-related crashes recently. A pedestrian was hit and killed along Mack Road earlier this week.