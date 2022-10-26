Passenger killed in crash on Elverta Road in Antelope
SACRAMENTO COUNTY – One person has died after a crash in Antelope early Wednesday morning.
California Highway Patrol says a driver crashed into a tree on Elverta Road, near Quiet Knolls Drive, just after 2 a.m.
A passenger in the car was pronounced dead at the scene, officers say. The driver was taken to the hospital with unspecified injuries.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
