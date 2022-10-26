Watch CBS News
Passenger killed in crash on Elverta Road in Antelope

SACRAMENTO COUNTY – One person has died after a crash in Antelope early Wednesday morning.

California Highway Patrol says a driver crashed into a tree on Elverta Road, near Quiet Knolls Drive, just after 2 a.m.

A passenger in the car was pronounced dead at the scene, officers say. The driver was taken to the hospital with unspecified injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

First published on October 26, 2022 / 6:41 AM

