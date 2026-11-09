Parking rates at Downtown Sacramento county garage set to increase in January

Parking in Downtown Sacramento is about to get more expensive, with Sacramento County approving a double-digit rate increase at its public parking garage on Seventh and H streets.

But the higher rates won't apply to everyone. County employees who park at the two-story garage will be exempt from the increases.

Under the new rates, the hourly cost to park will increase from $3.50 to $5 — a 43% increase. The daily maximum will rise 26%, from $17.50 to $22, while monthly parking passes will increase 31%, from $130 to $170.

The garage is a convenient option for people who work or visit downtown. But some drivers say they're already frustrated with the cost of parking.

"I'm tired of the rates being hiked up," said Chasen Orozco, who parks downtown.

"Any addition to what they're already charging is absolutely ridiculous. There's no way anybody can afford it," said Michael Johnson, another downtown parker.

Sacramento County spokesperson Kim Nava said the garage was built in 1975 and needs significant structural repairs. The work is estimated to cost more than $9 million.

"We really need to update the infrastructure, have it be a safe place for people to park," she said.

County leaders approved the rate increases last week, but kept parking rates unchanged for county employees.

"Even though we're raising rates, it's still well below market value for parking downtown," Nava said.

Johnson said he doesn't think anyone should be exempt.

"I think that's ridiculous. Nobody should be exempt," he said.

Orozco agreed, saying the increases should apply equally.

"If we're all going to be charged with rate hikes, then it should be equal across the board," he said.

Asked why county employees would be spared the increases, Nava said the county wants to remain an attractive place to work and considers employee parking a reliable source of revenue for its parking operation.

"We want to be one of the best places to work and have employees know that they are valued. They're parking every day. They're a stable source of income for our parking enterprise," Nava said.

The new parking rates take effect Jan. 1. The county can also increase rates by up to an additional 5% each year.