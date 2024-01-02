Parent group plans to sue California attorney general over title of trans intitiative

SACRAMENTO — A group of parent activists are planning to sue California's attorney general over a newly filed initiative centered on transgender students.

The group is angry over the title and summary used for the initiative that will appear on the ballot, according to the Sacramento Bee.

Attorney General Rob Bonta titled it the Restricts Rights of Transgender Youth Initiative, but parents say it's about safeguarding kids.

The initiative would overhaul legal protections for trans kids, requiring school districts to adopt parental notification policies like the one passed in Rocklin last September. That one requires teachers or school staff to notify parents if their children request to be identified as a gender other than their biological sex or gender, use pronouns that do not align with the student's biological gender, or request access to bathrooms that don't align with their gender.

The initiative would also ban gender-affirming health care for minors.

The group plans to announce the lawsuit during a rally Wednesday at the California State Capitol.