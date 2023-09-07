Rocklin Unified chamber packed as board meets to vote on controversial change to policy on transgender students

Big turnout as Rocklin Unified meets to vote on controversial change to policy on transgender studen

Big turnout as Rocklin Unified meets to vote on controversial change to policy on transgender studen

ROCKLIN – Controversy packed the Rocklin school board meeting Wednesday night, with heated exchanges between both sides of the proposal to change school policy over student transgender rights.

The Rocklin Unified School Board was expected to vote late Wednesday night on a proposal that would require school staff to tell parents their child requested to change their gender identity from their biological gender.

Rocklin Unified School Board President Julie Hupp proposed the change.

HAPPENING NOW: Hundreds are here for a board meeting at Rocklin Unified School District as they vote on a transgender notification policy to parents. Many I spoke to are having to listen on livestream, sitting in lawn chairs outside the meeting.



Public comment could take a while pic.twitter.com/nqnnAtX3MC — Hunter Sowards (@huntersowards3) September 7, 2023

"And it is inclusive, it amazes me that people say it's not inclusive," Hupp said. "What we're looking to do is inclusive."

School Board Member Michelle Sutherland voiced opposition to the plan.

"It's a public school here," Sutherland said. "Can we please let kids come to school and be accepted at face value by their teacher?"

The chambers were filled with people showing solidarity on both sides of the issue, some in opposition, some in support of the policy change for trans students at Rocklin Unified schools.

Outside the school board meeting - parents and community members unable to get inside watched this debate on the glow of their personal devices.

Rocklin USD meeting to discuss change to student trans rights. Policy would require staff to tell parents if to students asked for change in their gender identity. Packed chambers. Many outside building watching online. pic.twitter.com/vfoaH67Nmh — stevelarge (@largesteven) September 7, 2023

The proposed policy is opposed by the Rocklin Teachers Association. A spokesperson calls policy change illegal.

"Rocklin is looking at passing a board policy that's been passed by a handful of other school boards that will put students at risk, put teachers and other school employees at risk," California Teachers Association Spokesperson Mike Patterson said.

By 10 p.m., about 45 people and counting had spoken at the meeting. The board is expected to take action regarding the policy later in the night.