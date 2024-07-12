Papa Roach to play special acoustic set at Sacramento's Concerts in the Park

Papa Roach scheduled for Concerts in the Park set on Friday

Papa Roach scheduled for Concerts in the Park set on Friday

SACRAMENTO – One of Northern California's most famous bands will be appearing for a special set at Concerts in the Park.

Papa Roach's Jacoby Shaddix and Jerry Horton will be performing an acoustic set on Friday.

Previously announced headliner MV881E along with Coma Phase, MRS and DJ Eddie Z are all also still set to play, organizers say.

Friday's special acoustic set is Papa Roach's only scheduled US show for the time being, with the Vacaville natives listed to play at the El Festival Musica X La Vada in Mexico come November. Papa Roach is then scheduled to embark on a European tour in January 2025.

Entrance to Concerts in the Park, which happens at Cesar Chavez Park in Downtown Sacramento, is free. Photo ops, food trucks, and other vendors will be out at the park.

Only two Fridays are left on the Concerts in the Park schedule. Kool John & P-Lo are headliners for July 19, while The Brodys will close on July 26.