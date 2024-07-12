Watch CBS News
Local News

Papa Roach to play special acoustic set at Sacramento's Concerts in the Park

By Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

Papa Roach scheduled for Concerts in the Park set on Friday
Papa Roach scheduled for Concerts in the Park set on Friday 00:23

SACRAMENTO – One of Northern California's most famous bands will be appearing for a special set at Concerts in the Park.

Papa Roach's Jacoby Shaddix and Jerry Horton will be performing an acoustic set on Friday.

Previously announced headliner MV881E along with Coma Phase, MRS and DJ Eddie Z are all also still set to play, organizers say.

Friday's special acoustic set is Papa Roach's only scheduled US show for the time being, with the Vacaville natives listed to play at the El Festival Musica X La Vada in Mexico come November. Papa Roach is then scheduled to embark on a European tour in January 2025.

Entrance to Concerts in the Park, which happens at Cesar Chavez Park in Downtown Sacramento, is free. Photo ops, food trucks, and other vendors will be out at the park.

Only two Fridays are left on the Concerts in the Park schedule. Kool John & P-Lo are headliners for July 19, while The Brodys will close on July 26. 

Cecilio Padilla

Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.