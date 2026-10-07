Overturned big rig closes southbound Highway 99 north of Manteca

An overturned big rig was blocking all southbound lanes of Highway 99 just north of Manteca late Wednesday afternoon, officials said.

Caltrans said the closure was near French Camp Road and there was no estimated time for the lanes to reopen. It happened around 2:40 p.m. and involved a big rig and another vehicle.

Traffic was being diverted onto French Camp Road for the time being.

The California Highway Patrol's Stockton office said there were minor injuries but did not specify who was hurt.

It was not immediately clear what caused the crash.