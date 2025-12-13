Over a dozen Union Pacific rail cars derail in Colfax

Union Pacific Railroad said over a dozen of its rail cars derailed in Colfax on Saturday.

Around 3:20 a.m., 13 rail cars derailed near Highway 174 and Narrow Gauge Road.

No one was injured in the derailment, and according to Cal Fire, which responded to the scene, there were no hazards involved in the incident.

Crews with Union Pacific are working to fix the tracks.

The derailment was not part of an engine fire that happened on Friday, Union Pacific said.