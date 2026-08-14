Otter hit by car in Vacaville expected to recover, wildlife rescue says

An otter hit by a car in Vacaville on Friday is expected to recover after being treated for head trauma, a local wildlife rescue said.

The animal was struck near Leisure Town Road and Foxborough Road, an area Solano Wildlife Rescue and Education Center says is known for otters being hit by vehicles.

"There are a lot of small waterways that the otters travel through," the rescue center said on social media.

The otter was treated for head trauma, including swelling around the brain. He also had a small abrasion on his chin but avoided any broken bones.

Solano Wildlife Rescue and Education Center

Late Friday afternoon, the rescue told CBS News Sacramento that the otter was stable.

"As soon as the swelling goes down around his brain, we think he will be ready to go," Solano Wildlife said.

The organization estimates that could happen in about seven to 10 days.

Solano Wildlife initially asked the public for donations to help pay for the otter's medical care and rehabilitation. The rescue said it is continuing to care for the otter while he recovers.