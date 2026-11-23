Two people died and three others were hospitalized after multiple suspected drug overdoses at a home in Oroville on Saturday morning, authorities said.

Oroville police officers responded just after 8 a.m. to a home on Hammond Park Drive and found five people suffering from apparent overdoses, several of them unresponsive.

Police administered Narcan and performed CPR until medical crews arrived.

Two people were pronounced dead at the scene, Oroville police said. Two others were hospitalized in critical condition, while a fifth person was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

Investigators have not said what substance may have been involved or identified any of the people.

Oroville is in Butte County, about 70 miles north of Sacramento.