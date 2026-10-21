Organization fights to preserve Stockton's Little Manila neighborhood

Little Manila, a four-block section of Stockton, was once home to the largest Filipino population in the world outside of the Philippines. The area is now on a national registry of endangered historic sites — but a local organization is doing what it can to preserve the history of the neighborhood.

Hannah Divino works with Little Manila Rising, a community-based organization focused on preserving the historical footprint of Little Manila in Stockton. The Little Manila Rising Center is set to open its physical location by the end of the year — right in the heart of the historical neighborhood.

The area started as a safe place for Filipino migrants in the early 1900s, who faced racism as they tried to integrate into the city.

"There were signs that said, literally, 'positively no Filipinos allowed,'" Divino said.

Little Manila continued to grow and flourish, becoming the largest Filipino community outside of the Phillipines by the 1930s. The neighborhood had a diner, churches, and dance halls — but construction of the Crosstown freeway in the late 1960s would lead to an exodus of Filipino residents.

Over 1,000 people were forced out of their homes, which would be replaced by fast food chain restaurants and a gas station.

"When I look at this, my heart really breaks, because this, again, was a huge part of Filipino history," Divino said. She learned the powerful, yet painful history of the neighborhood through the Little Manila After School Program, as one of the first high school students to go through the program.

Quincel Quiambao is also part of the movement to establish the Little Manilla Rising Center. Quiambao is not from Stockton, but said that the welcoming community has made the city feel like home.

"That sense of belonging really means a lot to me," Quiambao said.

The center will serve as a community hub, advocating for both the Filipino community as well as other marginalized communities.