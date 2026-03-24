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2 dead in shooting at Orangevale mobile home park, sheriff says

By
Cecilio Padilla
Digital Producer, CBS Sacramento
Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.
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Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

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Authorities say two people have died and a suspect is detained after a shooting at a Sacramento County mobile home park.

The scene is at the Sunshine Mobile Village Mobile Home Park near Main Avenue and Greenback Lane in the Orangevale area.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office confirmed that they were investigating the shooting as a double homicide, with one person having died at the scene and another person later dying at the hospital. 

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Scene of the shooting investigation in Orangevale.

Exactly what led up to the shooting is unclear. No information about the suspect and the people killed has been released.

Homicide detectives and crime scene investigators remain at the scene. 

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