Orangevale woman escapes early morning fire at home of more than 60 years

Crews are cleaning up after a fire tore through a longtime Orangevale resident's home early Thursday morning.

Firefighters were called around 3 a.m. to Cherry Avenue, near Granite Avenue, for reports of a house and exterior fire.

Metro Fire of Sacramento and Folsom Fire Department crews arrived to find flames burning through a two-story home, multiple outbuildings, a chicken coop, two vehicles, an RV and surrounding vegetation. Additional resources were called in because of the size of the fire and the number of structures threatened.

Firefighters were able to keep the flames from spreading beyond the property, but the home suffered significant damage.

Scene of the fire on Cherry Avenue early Thursday morning.

The homeowner, who has lived there for more than 60 years, told officials she smelled smoke inside the house. After stepping outside and finding the fire burning near the home, she grabbed her phone, evacuated and called 911 from a safe location.

Most of the home's contents were destroyed, along with several outbuildings, vehicles and other property, officials said.

"She lost everything in this fire," said Capt. Mark Nunez with Metro Fire.

The American Red Cross is helping the homeowner with temporary housing, clothing and other immediate needs.

Exactly what sparked the fire remains under investigation.