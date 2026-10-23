146 arrested in California DEA operation targeting drug dealers on social media

Nearly 150 people were arrested and drugs with an estimated street value of more than $7 million were seized as part of a Central California operation targeting drug dealers on social media, authorities said.

The Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) announced Thursday the results of "Operation Central Valley Blues", a multi-agency effort involving 38 federal, state, and local agencies across 14 counties. Social media giant Meta also provided support.

"Operation Central Valley Blues demonstrates the unwavering commitment to disrupt illicit drug supply by DEA and our partners, highlighting the sustained collaboration among federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies, prosecutorial partners, and the private sector," said Bob Peris, Special Agent in Charge of the DEA's San Francisco Field Division.

Officials said the operation, expanding on the local model "Folsom Blues," targeted the so-called "last-mile" of drug and firearms trafficking that often uses social media.

"I commend all participating law enforcement agencies for their dedication to this operation, and to Meta for their landmark support in our effort protect our communities from dangerous online dealers," said Sacramento County District Attorney Thien Ho.

Drugs and firearms seized as part of "Operation Central Valley Blues" an operation targeting drug dealers on social media. On Oct. 22, 2026, authorities announced 146 people were arrested as part of the operation. Sacramento County District Attorney's Office

During the operation, authorities seized 3,286 pounds of drugs, including over 3,184 pounds of cannabis, over 91 pounds of methamphetamine and 16,136 fentanyl pills, along with cocaine, psilocybin, heroin and GHB. Authorities arrested a total of 146 people, recovered 43 firearms and seized $338,222 in cash.

Chris Sonderby, Meta's Vice President and Deputy General Counsel said hundreds of accounts were also removed from their platforms.

"We're proud to work alongside law enforcement to prevent harm and keep our communities safe from illicit drugs. As part of this joint operation, we removed more than 800 accounts for violating our policies and shared information that helped lead to real-world enforcement actions," Sonderby said.

Along with the DEA and Sacramento DA's office, agencies that took part in Operation Central Valley Blues include the U.S. Attorney's Office Eastern District of California, FBI, Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, Sacramento police, and the Central Valley California High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area partnership.