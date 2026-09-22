Sacramento family turns daughter's cancer loss into support for grieving siblings

Losing a child to cancer is devastating for any parent, but for siblings, the loss can also be heart-wrenching.

One Sacramento family has turned its own heartbreak into a foundation dedicated to helping children navigate the loss of a sibling.

Inside a building in Sacramento's Greenhaven neighborhood, healing is often on the menu.

Reina Chan gave a tour of the space, including the kitchen where families gather to bake.

"We spend a lot of time in the kitchen to bake," she said.

The Olivia Chan Foundation hosts twice-monthly nights of support, creating a safe space where children and families can talk about grief, sometimes while making a favorite dish that reminds them of someone they've lost.

"So they can come into this room, play games or read a book," Reina said. "It is a safe place, and conversations about their loved ones happen organically."

Activities such as baking and playing Jenga give children an opportunity to simply be kids while spending time with others who understand the language of grief.

Reina and Mel Chan know that heartbreak firsthand. They started the Olivia Chan Foundation in memory of their daughter, Olivia, who died at age 9, just days after being diagnosed with a rare form of cancer.

"Olivia was funny — her personality," Reina said, remembering her daughter.

For Mel, a safe space is important because grief can still be a difficult subject to talk about.

"It's a safe space to talk about grief, and what can be a taboo subject," he said. "We know we still want to talk about Olivia."

Reina also remembers the moment she realized their family's life was changing.

"I remember making that call: 'Olivia is not doing great. We are going to be here a while longer,' " she said.

As the family tried to help their son navigate the loss of his sister, the Chans searched for resources specifically focused on sibling grief. That search led them to the Dougy Center in Oregon, which provides peer support for children and families after the death of a loved one.

The Chans eventually decided to bring that peer-to-peer model to Sacramento.

"I give credit to Reina for this — all to help others and bring comfort after what we went through with this," Mel said.

The foundation has now been offering its nights of support for more than three years. Families receive dinner, and children receive care packages while taking part in activities designed to create connection and conversation.

The foundation's logo is a unicorn — a tribute to Olivia.

"We found out that she loved unicorns in her room after she died, and she had this quote that said, 'I wish I could be a unicorn and a grown-up,' so it's part of it now," Mel said.

For the Chans, helping other families is also a way of keeping Olivia's spirit alive. They say she loved helping others and bringing joy to the people around her.

The foundation's nights of support are held on Monday nights in Sacramento's Greenhaven/Pocket area. Mel has also started a men's group focused on helping fathers and other men process grief.

The foundation will also hold its "Boots and Bourbon" benefit on Wednesday September 23, 2026 at the Sutter Club in Sacramento from 5-8 pm.

There will be children's activities as well.

Proceeds from the event and silent auction will help fund foundation programs, including food, supplies and games for children and families who attend the foundation's support activities and care package items.