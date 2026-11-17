A large fire broke out Tuesday morning at the former Stockton Record building in downtown Stockton, prompting firefighters to close nearby streets.

Stockton Fire said crews were battling the fire near Washington and California streets at the three-story building, which spans much of a city block.

The fire escalated to a general alarm, with all available crews working the scene.

Firefighters were using a defensive attack, meaning crews were fighting the flames from outside the building rather than sending firefighters inside.

Police and fire officials asked people to avoid the area as crews continued working.

No information was immediately available about injuries or what started the fire.

The Record operated from the East Market Street site for more than a century. The newspaper began downsizing the property in 2019, and its newsroom later shifted to remote work during the pandemic before the complex was sold in 2021.