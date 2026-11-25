Old Sacramento welcomed hundreds of families Wednesday night for its annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony, kicking off a busy holiday season for the historic downtown district.

The celebration comes as Old Sacramento continues working to attract visitors and support new businesses while addressing concerns about public safety following several violent incidents in recent years.

For Sam Mejia, this is the first holiday season as a business owner in Old Sacramento. Her store, EcoPress, is among several new businesses that have opened this year inside the renovated Paperworks building on Front Street.

"It's been great trying to tell people that are visiting what we have going on," Mejia said.

The nearly century-old building has become part of the district's ongoing revitalization, attracting businesses looking to bring new life to the area.

Tom Matousek recently opened Panoply Fine Art, an art gallery inside the building.

"We are excited to be a part of the revitalization of this part of town," Matousek said.

The gallery offers artwork at a range of prices, from $5 pieces to works valued at $24,000.

"We want people to come in and find something for every budget," Matousek said.

Along with welcoming new businesses, the district is working to maintain a family-friendly atmosphere and improve safety.

Last summer, five people were stabbed during an overnight fight in Old Sacramento. In response to safety concerns, the city installed new bollards to restrict vehicle access to streets at night and added more security guards.

"They're making some big improvements here regularly," Matousek said.

Mejia said security personnel also check in with businesses throughout the district.

"Security will actually come into our building and go store to store and make sure everything's OK," she said.

Still, some projects remain unfinished.

The former Rio City Cafe building remains vacant after the waterfront restaurant closed in 2024. Meanwhile, construction on a new children's playground, which was expected to be completed about a year ago, remains unfinished, with the site still fenced off and closed to the public.

Despite those setbacks, merchants are hoping the holiday season brings more visitors through the district's streets and into local shops.

Mejia said she hopes residents and tourists will take the opportunity to explore businesses offering items they may not find at big-box retailers or online.

"We're just really excited to welcome our residents and tourists and show them what we have here in Sacramento," she said.

Old Sacramento's free Theatre of Lights show takes place Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays at 6:30 p.m. through Christmas Eve.