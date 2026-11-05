Old Sacramento holiday tree arrives Thursday ahead of Nov. 25 lighting

It's beginning to look at lot like in the Capital City after the 60-foot holiday tree arrived in Old Sacramento Thursday morning.

The white fir from Siskiyou County pulled up around 7 a.m. on K Street between Front and Second streets. Crews will use a crane to place and secure the roughly 12,000-pound tree.

Organizers said the tree is between 35 and 40 years old and was cut at a higher elevation near the snow line to help keep it fresh through the season.

The tree on the trailer as it arrived in Old Sacramento early Thursday morning.

Once it is in place, crews will decorate it with nearly 24,000 lights, 550 icicles, 400 strobes and other specialty lighting.

The tree will be officially lit Nov. 25 at 6 p.m., followed by the first Theatre of Lights performance of the season.

On Sacramento Kings game nights, the tree will also be lit purple before Theatre of Lights performances.