Official opening to Apple Hill season right around the corner

EL DORADO COUNTY – Labor Day weekend is right around the corner which often means the end of summer, but it's also the unofficial start to Apple Hill season.

Apple Hill has around 50 farms ranging from wineries to breweries, to apple orchards.

Several are already open, but the rest, minus the Christmas tree farms, will open on Labor Day weekend.

"We're hopeful, we're hopeful we're going to have the same type of crowd as last year. We did extend our parking lot to accommodate more customers and more people," Stephanie Maltbie, owner of Apple Ridge Farms, said.

Maltbie said 2023 was one of the busiest seasons they had ever seen, causing them to add more than 100 new parking spots this year.

She said last year, it was so crowded that people were parking in the middle of the road or wherever they could find room.

"Ever since 2020, we've seen a huge uptick in clientele. I just think people maybe want to stay closer to home and it's an easy day," Maltbie said.

Pam Harris is the owner of Harris Family farm and she said they also saw a big uptick during the 2023 season.

"What we're trying to do is encourage our growers to make sure they have ample parking, make sure they have systems in place to keep traffic moving," Harris said.

Harris said they are also encouraging people to come out and pick apples in September to beat the crowd in October.

"I think there's been a real movement with young families in recent years. The families want to come out and experience a farm," Harris said.

She also said mother nature has played a role in having a good start to the 2024 season.

"This year, not as many apples but certainly enough apples. We didn't have a bad freeze or anything that can happen and destroy your crops so I think everyone is in pretty good shape," Harris said.

Apple Hill is officially opening the floodgates in a few days, welcoming new and returning families to what has become an El Dorado County staple.

"Seeing families come year after year, watching families grow up. I know that seems odd that you would remember families but you really do," Maltbie said.

To see a map of all of the Apple Hill Farms, click here.