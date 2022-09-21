Object that was on fire thrown at parked car in Roseville; suspect in custody

ROSEVILLE – An investigation is underway after someone was reportedly seen throwing a flaming object at a parked car in Roseville on Wednesday.

Roseville police say, a little after 11:30 a.m., one of their officers was flagged down near Fivestar Boulevard. The resident told the officer that they had just seen someone throw an object that appeared to be on fire at an occupied parked car.

With a good description of the suspect's vehicle broadcasted out, officers spotted it just a few minutes later along North Sunrise Avenue and pulled it over.

The suspect was detained and an Explosive Ordnance Disposal team was called out to search the car.

Police note that no injuries have been reported.

Exactly why the suspect targeted the initial vehicle that had the object thrown at it is unclear at this point in the investigation. The name of the suspect has not been released.

Roseville police say residents should expect officers to be in the area of the 1600 block of Douglas Boulevard through the afternoon.