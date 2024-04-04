Oakland community, A's fans express frustration, lament move to Sacramento

Watch: A's announce temporary relocation to Sacramento for 2025-2027 seasons Watch: A's announce temporary relocation to Sacramento for 2025-2027 seasons 13:35

OAKLAND – A's fans and Oakland community members who held out hope that the team would stay expressed sorrow and outrage after owner John Fisher announced the team is heading to Sacramento before going to Las Vegas.

For Brian Johansen of the Last Dive Bar, his love of the Green and Gold is more than skin deep.

"I can't ever get away from this," Johansen said, showing his tattoo Thursday. "This is never coming off."

Like many fans, Johansen knew that the end was coming. The team has had a wandering eye for a while, having set its sights on Las Vegas.

Last year, the Nevada legislature approved public funding for a ballpark on the Las Vegas Strip, and MLB team owners unanimously approved the team's relocation.

"It's devastating," said Christopher Dobbins, co-founder of Save Oakland Sports. "The A's have been here since '68. My whole lifetime. It is very, very sad. I didn't cry, but I was really torn up this morning."

His group along with the Last Dive Bar helped organize a boycott in the stadium parking lot during last week's season opener against the Cleveland Guardians. The reported attendance on opening night was 13,522 and only 45,000 attended the seven-game homestand to start the season.

In the wake of the announcement, Mayor Sheng Thao said "Oakland offered a deal that was fair to the A's and was fiscally responsible for our city. We wish the A's the best and will continue our conversations with them on facilitating the sale of their share of Coliseum site."