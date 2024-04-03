A's swept by Red Sox as 7-game homestand draws only 45,086 to Coliseum

Nick Pivetta combined with four relievers on Boston's second shutout of the series, Enmanuel Valdéz hit a sacrifice fly in the fourth inning and the Red Sox beat the Oakland Athletics 1-0 Wednesday to complete a three-game sweep.

"Good teams find ways to win games like that and we did," Red Sox manager Alex Cora said. "I know a lot of people throughout the years, they get on us because we come here and we don't sweep, or we lose the series, whatever. You know what? We swept and now we move on."

The A's drew 6,436 for the finale of an opening homestand in which they went 1-6 and dropped to an AL-worst minus-29 run difference. A total of 45,068 fans attended the seven games.

The team has announced plans to move to Las Vegas for the 2028 season and it is uncertain where the A's will play in 2025.

Jarren Duran went 4 for 4 and raised his batting average to .393.

Ross Stripling (0-2) gave up eight hits in seven innings and lost his seventh consecutive decision since beating Toronto on Oct. 1, 2022.

Pivetta (1-1) threw 90 pitches before Boston went to the bullpen. Joely Rodriguez got two outs, Justin Slaten four, and Chris Martin and Kenley Jansen pitched an inning each.

After a pair of one-out walks, Jansen got Abraham Toro to hit into a forceout and then struck out Ryan Noda for his second save this season and the 422nd of his career, tying Bill Wagner for sixth place. Up next on the list is Francisco Rodriguez (437 career saves) in fifth place.

"I think it's awesome to tie a guy like that," Jansen said. "That's the thing that should motivate you. One of the greats that did it. He's probably the best lefty closer."

Boston lowered its ERA to a major league-best 1.54 and the Red Sox bullpen extended their scoreless streak to 17 innings.

"The at-bats were better, even though we didn't score," A's manager Mark Kotsay said. "The Red Sox bullpen has got it going right now. It was a challenge."

Triston Casas, Masataka Yoshida and and Ceddanne Rafaela hit consecutive one-out singles in the fourth, and Valdéz flied to right as Casas scored easily.

UP NEXT

Red Sox: RHP Kutter Crawford (0-0) starts Friday at the Los Angeles Angels in the opener of the final series of a three-city trip. He allowed an unearned run over six innings in his first outing, a 4-3 loss at Seattle. RHP Griffin Canning (0-1) starts for the Angels.

Athletics: LHP JP Sears (0-1) starts a series opener Friday at Detroit.