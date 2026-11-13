Oakdale police searching for vehicle of interest in deadly hit-and-run collision

Oakdale police are searching for a vehicle of interest in a deadly hit-and-run collision near a coffee shop on Yosemite Avenue, officials said Friday.

Police said that employees at a Dutch Bros Coffee shop called dispatch just after 7:15 a.m. Friday to report that there was an unresponsive person near the shop.

Officers who responded to the scene found the body of a man, police said. He was identified as a 34-year-old Oakdale resident, with his name being withheld pending notification of his nearest kin.

Police said that based on surveillance footage reviewed by officers, there was an alleged collision shortly after 9 p.m. on Thursday night, which led to deadly injuries for the victim.

Police said that the vehicle of interest is a gold, four-door crossover SUV, and that the vehicle was seen on surveillance footage headed westbound on River Avenue.

Officials said detectives are reviewing additional surveillance footage, and advise that anyone with information regarding the incident should contact police.