Oakdale mountain lion sighting prompts warning from police

Oakdale police are warning residents after a mountain lion was spotted early Monday in a residential area of the city.

Police said the animal was seen around 1 a.m. near Maag Avenue and East D Street.

Officers reviewed video of the sighting and said the mountain lion appeared to be moving and behaving normally, with no obvious signs of illness or injury. State wildlife officials were notified.

Police noted that mountain lions are not uncommon near the Stanislaus River and other rural pockets around Oakdale but urged residents to stay alert – especially overnight and around dawn and dusk.

Pets should be kept indoors when possible, and dogs should be leashed and kept close while outside, police said. Residents in the area are also being asked not to leave pet food outdoors or approach the animal to take photos.

Anyone who encounters a mountain lion should not run. Police recommend facing the animal, making yourself appear larger, making noise and slowly creating distance while leaving the animal a way to escape.

Police emphasized that a mountain lion simply passing through an area does not necessarily mean it is behaving aggressively.