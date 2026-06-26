California Central Valley city's first-ever Pride event moves indoors after pushback

Oakdale's first Pride event is moving forward this weekend after organizers changed venues following pushback over its original location and a planned drag performance.

Some residents pushed back over the event's original location at Dorada Park and a planned drag performance.

"I also understand staff has issued a permit for a so-called Pride event," one speaker said during the latest City Council meeting.

Another speaker raised concerns about the event being advertised as open to all ages, including children, and having a drag queen host.

After the public pushback, organizers moved the event indoors to the Bianchi Center.

"It was a huge upgrade to be able to provide a more accessible space in the heart of Oakdale," said Ryan Hall, president of CalPride.

Hall said the idea to bring Pride to the city did not come from outside Oakdale, it came from people living there.

"That's my place as a mom of rainbow kids, absolutely," said Elizabeth May, owner of Sisters Coffee.

May's coffee shop hosts a monthly LGBTQ+ social.

"I had a young man walk in here and say, 'We don't have anywhere to have a social here for LGBTQ.' I said, 'Heck yes,'" May said.

Still, the backlash has left parents like May concerned.

"How does it feel? Scary. I'm excited, but as a mom of a kid in the community, I'm nervous for them," May said.

May said the venue change helped ease some of the tension.

"The different venue made a win-win situation for everyone. I was very proud of the kids for making that hard decision," May said.

For organizers, the drag performance is part of the celebration.

"Enjoy some line dancing, enjoy some live music, enjoy the drag show, and then also enjoy community members and our local businesses, our local artists and partner organizations," Hall said.

Oakdale Pride is scheduled for Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Entry is free.