Northern California to get more rain, snow before drying out for New Year's

SACRAMENTO – Northern California will see another triple threat of rain, snow and wind before 2024 comes to an end.

The northern Sacramento Valley will see rain Sunday morning, with the northern valley seeing up to an inch of rain while the Sacramento area could get up to a quarter of an inch.

A wind advisory will go into effect from 10 p.m. Saturday until 2 p.m. Sunday in the central and northern Sacramento Valley and hills. Wind gusts will be in the 25-35 mph range.

After making its way through the valley, the rain moves into the foothills in the afternoon where areas north of Interstate 80 are expected to receive more rain. Some foothills areas could get up to two inches of rain.

The rain then moves into the higher elevations and cold air plunges out of Canada, dropping snow levels to 5,000 feet. Travel impacts, such as chain controls across Sierra highways, are expected and could impact any holiday travel.

The Sierra could see gusts up to 50 mph and anywhere between 5-10 inches above 6,000 feet.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect across the northern Sierra until 8 p.m. Sunday.

By Sunday evening, some areas will see lingering pockets of rain and snow showers, but all of Northern California is expected to dry out starting Sunday night.

The weather pattern quiets down heading into 2025 but colder temperatures settle in, with overnight temperatures in the valley being in the upper 30s.

New Year's Eve could be about 10 degrees colder this year compared to last year.