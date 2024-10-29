Widespread rain and Sierra snow return to the forecast. Here's how much Northern California could see.

Fall has finally arrived in Northern California, and the last few days have really shown that the season can offer a variety of weather.

Our recent storm system Monday-Tuesday gave us a taste of winter with scattered showers in the valley and snow across the Sierra.

On Tuesday morning, we even saw a rare occurrence of lake-effect snow on the south shore of Lake Tahoe. This is a sight many see around the Great Lakes, but it is not typical in Northern California.

Even though it did not snow around the entire lake, there was enough cold air in place, winds out of the northeast, and warm waters of Lake Tahoe to develop snow near Emerald Bay.

Tuesday afternoon will be the brief break in the activity before more unsettled weather arrives the rest of the week.

Tuesday's transition

As Monday's storm system moves off east and another moves in from the west, the pressure gradient strengthens in the upper atmosphere, which increases wind below it.

A north wind develops across the valley through Tuesday afternoon with the strongest wind gusts along and west of the I-5 corridor. Wind speeds will be in the 10-20 miles per hour range with a few gusts up to 25-30 miles per hour.

Tuesday afternoon will be cool and dry with highs in the 60s to low 70s in the valley, with highs in the upper 40s across the Sierra.

Wave #1: Wednesday through Thursday (Halloween)

Wednesday will be another cool, dry day at first. Skies stay sunny through the afternoon before our next storm system approaches the northern Coastal Range.

Our next storm system will come in waves thanks to a series of cold fronts, with the first arriving Wednesday night.

Between 6 p.m. and midnight, our first batch of rain will develop across the Sacramento Valley. Rain begins to transition into snow overnight on Wednesday across the Sierra.

Scattered showers linger through Halloween morning across the valley, foothills, and Sierra.

By the afternoon, most begin to dry out from Sacramento southward. However, a few lingering showers continue north of I-80 through Halloween evening.

Although we can't rule out a rogue shower on Halloween night, the delta, the majority of the valley, and foothills south of I-80 will stay mainly dry through the evening, which is good news for trick-or-treaters.

Through Thursday, snow showers linger across the Sierra and we could see chain controls issued at times. Snow levels will drop between 6,000 to 5,000 feet at the lowest. Be ready for delays, closures, and chain restrictions if your Halloween plans take you over the mountain passes.

Snow levels are expected to drop to around 5,000 feet in the Sierra by Thursday night.

Wave #2: Friday through Saturday

Our next wave arrives through the day on Friday and into the start of the weekend. Scattered rain showers redevelop in the valley through Friday afternoon and evening as snow begins to fill in again across the Sierra.

Showers will travel north to south through Friday with the San Joaquin Valley getting rain after 8 p.m.

Through the overnight hours and into early Saturday, we could see moderate-to-heavy rainfall rates at times.

As models become clearer in the next few days, we'll get a better idea of when the heaviest rain and snow will arrive.

Rain and snow will begin to taper off through the day on Saturday with a few scattered snow showers possible across the Sierra.

Early rain and snow totals

We'll continue to watch how models perform over the next couple of days. But the precipitation this week will be good to dampen the fire season.

For rain, we could get from 0.25'' to an inch across portions of the valley and Delta. Amounts range from a quarter of an inch to over 2 inches for the foothills and Sierra.

By Saturday, we could see 8-12 inches of snow around pass level with over a foot of snow at the peaks.

Dry weather returns by Sunday with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Make sure to stay with the CBS Sacramento First Alert Weather team for updates as our weather turns active.