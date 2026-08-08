Northern California will have triple-digit temps this weekend, with heat advisory issued

Northern California will be under a heat advisory until Sunday night as triple-digit temperatures are expected throughout the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

In the valley and foothills, temperature highs will range from 102 to 108, and lows will dip into the mid-60s to 80 degrees.

There is major heat risk along with the high temps, and the NWS advises people to consider canceling outdoor activities during the heat of the day.

A Heat Advisory is in effect until 10PM Sunday. Widespread Moderate HeatRisk with areas of Major HeatRisk are expected. Hottest temperatures will be today and Sunday. Be sure to stay hydrated and practice heat safety! #CAwx pic.twitter.com/z7mfiGcMEb — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) August 8, 2026

The heat risk extends into Monday, but the hottest days are expected to be Saturday and Sunday. The heat advisory ends 10 p.m. Sunday.

Fire weather conditions

Elevated Fire Weather Conditions through Sunday for the northern Sacramento Valley and adjacent terrain, Sierra Foothills, and through Monday for the Burney Basin. This is due to the hot temperatures, breezy winds, poor overnight recoveries, and low humidities pic.twitter.com/GdBsYgzTRu — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) August 7, 2026

The NWS said there are elevated fire weather conditions through Sunday for northern Sacramento Valley, the adjacent terrain and the Sierra Foothills.

Along with the heat, wind and low humidity are contributing to the fire risk.