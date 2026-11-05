All lanes blocked on northbound Highway 99 north of Galt due to crash

A major injury crash involving a semi truck has closed all lanes on northbound Highway 99 south of Eschinger Road, officials said on Thursday.

The crash was first reported just after 1:30 p.m. according to CHP traffic logs.

CHP said that the crash involved three vehicles, including two sedans and the semi truck.

Two people were taken to the hospital, one with moderate injuries and one with major injuries, according to officials. It is unclear if the people hospitalized were drivers or passengers, nor what vehicle they were occupants of when the crash happened.

Traffic is being diverted off of the freeway onto Dillard Road as crews work to clean up the crash scene, officials said.

There is no expected time for the roadway to reopen.