Man found dead in North Sacramento, homicide investigation underway
Detectives are investigating after a man was found dead in North Sacramento on Wednesday.
Sacramento police say officers responded near May Street and Jessie Avenue, off of Rio Linda Boulevard, to investigate reports of a body found.
At the scene, officers found the body of a man who had apparently suffered blunt-force trauma.
Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation. No suspect information has been released.
The name of the man has also not yet been released by authorities.