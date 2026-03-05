Man found dead in North Sacramento, homicide investigation underway

Detectives are investigating after a man was found dead in North Sacramento on Wednesday.

Sacramento police say officers responded near May Street and Jessie Avenue, off of Rio Linda Boulevard, to investigate reports of a body found.

At the scene, officers found the body of a man who had apparently suffered blunt-force trauma.

Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation. No suspect information has been released.

The name of the man has also not yet been released by authorities.