North Sacramento I-80 crash kills motorcyclist near Norwood Avenue

Several lanes on eastbound Interstate 80 in Sacramento were blocked Tuesday morning after a deadly crash involving a motorcyclist.

California Highway Patrol said it appears the rider was splitting lanes in stop-and-go traffic when the motorcycle rear-ended a vehicle just east of the Norwood Avenue exit.

The crash ejected the rider, who was then struck by another vehicle.

Officers said the rider was pronounced dead at the scene. The motorcyclist's name has not been released.

Due to the crash, lanes 2, 3 and 4 on eastbound I-80 were blocked. Drivers had to use the No. 1 lane and the center divider to get through the area.