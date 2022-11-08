North Hollywood topless bar challenges exotic dancers unionization effort

Exotic dancers celebrate unionization vote despite setback Exotic dancers celebrate unionization vote despite setback 02:15

With champagne flowing and joyous cheers, a group of exotic dancers from North Hollywood celebrated being one more step to unionizing despite a delay in getting their votes tallied.

"We're just gonna celebrate because we know it's a win," said one dancer named Regan.

Since March, the group has been fighting against what they claim are "unfair labor practices" at the Star Garden Topless bar in North Hollywood.

"There were so many things they were letting slide — that told me the dancer's safety was their absolute lowest priority and I was sick of it," said Regan.

Regan led the fighter after she said she was fired for bringing up safety concerns.

"I came to him with a legitimate safety concern and he ridiculed me and made jokes about how I was going to be murdered by that customer," she said.

In August, the group decided to unionize and join Actors' Equity Association, which represents stage performers all over the nation. While 30 ballots were mailed out, only 18 came back to be tallied Monday night. However, after an hour of a closed meeting, the vote was stopped after the dancers' employer challenged 16 of the 18 ballots received.

"We can assume that the employer is continuing to challenge whether these dancers ever worked at Star Garden," said Actors' Equity President Kate Shindle.

Shindle and the dancers expected the argument since one of their chief complaints was how they were not paid at times.

"They're calling us lessees, so we're paying a fee to rent the space," said one dancer that goes by the name Velveeta.

"Of course, we were employees of that space," said Regan. "They're just delaying because it's the only argument they have. It's kind of sad."

Although the dancers feel a little deflated, they know they have not been defeated.

"Those 16 challenged ballots are [yes votes]," said one dancer. "We know how we voted so this is a win. This is 16 yes votes.

As for what happens now, the National Labor Relations Board will schedule a hearing to decide whether or not they will accept the challenged ballots. The process could take weeks or months.