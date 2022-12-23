Watch CBS News
North Highlands house fire displaces 9 people days before Christmas

NORTH HIGHLANDS — Nine people were displaced following a house fire in North Highlands just days before Christmas.

img-4161.jpg
A photo shows damage sustained from a fire that broke out in a North Highlands home on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. Metro Fire of Sacramento

Metro Fire of Sacramento said the fire was contained to the room of origin at a one-story home along Milam Way. The fire broke out just after 5 p.m. Thursday.

Of the nine displaced were eight adults and one child. No one was injured.

The American Red Cross will provide assistance to the nine people, Metro Fire said.

Fire officials said the room where the fire occurred was a garage that was converted to a living space. Metro Fire crews had trouble accessing the room due to excessive items within the home.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

First published on December 22, 2022 / 6:40 PM

