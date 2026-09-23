Newsom vetoes bill that would change food aid rules for immigrants

Gov. Gavin Newsom has vetoed legislation that would have changed how California determines financial eligibility for some immigrants receiving state-funded food assistance.

Assembly Bill 1049, authored by Assemblymember Celeste Rodriguez, would have changed sponsor deeming rules under the California Food Assistance Program, or CFAP. Newsom vetoed the bill on Sept. 18.

CFAP provides state-funded food assistance to people who are ineligible for federal CalFresh benefits solely because of their immigration status.

Under the current rules, the income and resources of certain immigrants' financial sponsors can be considered when determining eligibility.

Supporters of AB 1049 said sponsor deeming can create confusion and discourage eligible immigrants from applying for food assistance.

"What we see in practice is that this leads to immigrants with the sponsor feeling intimidated, feeling unsure of whether to share that information when they are facing direct need," said Benyamin Chao, supervising policy manager for the California Immigrant Policy Center.

Chao said advocates view access to food assistance as an issue that should not depend on an immigrant's country of birth or immigration status.

"This idea that food is a human right," Chao said. "And regardless of where you were born, regardless of your immigration status, you deserve food assistance in your time of need."

Why Newsom vetoed the bill

In his veto message, Newsom said he was concerned about creating different sponsor-deeming requirements for CFAP and the federal CalFresh program.

"Unfortunately, the changes proposed by this bill would create a significant inconsistency between the federally funded CalFresh program and the state-funded CFAP program. Both programs utilize the same application and follow the same sponsor deeming requirements. I am reluctant to fundamentally alter rules that could lead to apparent discrepancies that could be weaponized by the current federal administration," Newsom wrote.

The governor also pointed to existing exemptions within the current rules and said the state should continue efforts to make applicants aware of those exemptions.

What the veto means for CFAP recipients

The veto leaves the existing sponsor-deeming requirements in place for CFAP.

That means eligible people will continue receiving CFAP benefits under the current rules, and immigrants applying for the program will continue to be subject to the existing eligibility requirements.

AB 1049 had proposed changing those rules beginning Jan. 1, 2027, or later if California's Statewide Automated Welfare System was not ready to implement the changes.

The bill had passed both houses of the Legislature before Newsom's veto.