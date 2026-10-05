Newsom vetoes bill aimed at funding Sacramento-San Joaquin delta levee repairs, water infrastructure

The Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta is a critical part of California's water system, connecting water supplies in Northern California with areas farther south.

For years, the infrastructure that surrounds the delta has been in need of major repair.

"Both the levees and the subsided conveyance infrastructure need upwards of $3 billion to repair them," Restore the Delta Director of Policy and Programs Morgen Snyder explained.

A blow came to advocates when Gov. Gavin Newsom vetoed Senate Bill 872 for the Delta Levees and Canal Subsidence Fund. It was meant to be part of the state treasury to restore water conveyance capacity and help fund delta levee projects down the road.

"He cited that we got some funding in the budget and that it wasn't necessary," Snyder said. "The funding in the budget, while incredible and much needed, is sort of a drop in the bucket compared to what overall repairs are needed."

In his veto letter, Newsom said the more than $170 million for repairing levees and canals that is already included in the state budget made this measure redundant.

Snyder believes one reason for the veto has to do with other projects like the Delta Tunnel.

"He's really prioritizing projects that would remove more water from the delta, as opposed to prioritizing projects that promote and restore the delta," she shared.

Opponents have other ideas about the bill.

The Central Valley Flood Control Association sent a letter to the Governor's office and asked him to not sign the bill, saying there is little promise for future funding.

In the letter, it said, "Unnecessary bureaucracy only adds new rules, procedures, and administrative requirements that will add little value, waste resources, and slow decision-making."

Author of the bill, Senator Jerry McNerney, said in a statement, "I'm disappointed the governor decided to veto SB 872, despite the fact that the legislation garnered overwhelming bipartisan support and received zero 'no' votes. SB 872 also brought together traditional adversaries on California water issues..."

What both opponents and advocates of the bill can agree on is that they feel the state has given the Delta and its needed repairs a lot of attention this year.

"We can work towards solutions that really meet the climate change moment, that meet the needs of the state, and protect both California residents that protect and restore the Delta," Snyder said,

Sen. McNerney said they're not done and that the historic state bond funding is just a down payment, but there is still a need to continue to protect California's water in years to come.