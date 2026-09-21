Newsom signs Sacramento homelessness law creating new regional agency

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed a controversial new law that dramatically changes how Sacramento responds to the growing homeless crisis.

State officials say they've given Sacramento County nearly $500,000 to address homelessness in the last five years, but the problem keeps getting worse.

A point-in-time count last January found there were more than 7,400 people without permanent housing in Sacramento. That's a 12% increase in just two years.

State Sen. Angelique Ashby (D-Sacramento) authored the now-signed bill, which requires Sacramento County and its regional cities to form a new government agency, called a Joint Powers Authority, focusing specifically on homeless services and support.

The group of local elected leaders would coordinate prevention, outreach and shelter programs to better support those in need.

"Sacramento has the opportunity to lead here," Ashby said.

The senator reasons that current outreach efforts are fragmented.

"There are more than eight boards and nearly 90 board members working in silos, making decisions about homelessness and housing without ever coordinating across the region," Ashby said.

Some Sacramento City Councilmembers support forming the new agency.

"We need a better coordinate system to align our resources," Councilmember Caity Maple said.

However, Sacramento County opposes the state mandate. Janna Haynes, a county spokesperson, has noted that the county questions "the legality of the bill."

"Homelessness continues to be the number one most pervasive issue that faces Sacramento County," she said.

Haynes said it creates another level of bureaucracy, and she says the county is already focusing on a regional approach.

"We have changed the way we are sheltering homeless. We have changed the way we are doing street outreach, how we are providing mental health services and substance abuse services," Haynes said.

Supporters say forming a new joint partnership can help strengthen the delivery of housing and services.

"They have the opportunity to create a model of efficiency and truly serve our residents," Ashby said.

Under the law, the new agency must be established by January 2028. Sacramento County says it's considering a legal challenge to stop that from happening.