Newsom responds after Solano County supervisors stall talks on Collinsville shipbuilding

Gov. Gavin Newsom expressed dissatisfaction on Wednesday morning following a late Tuesday night vote by Solano County's Board of Supervisors to not immediately throw their support behind draft legislation to fast-track shipbuilding in Collinsville, as CBS News Sacramento first reported.

"Continue to do what you've done, you'll get what you got," Newsom told reporters. "It's easy to punt something, but there's going to be some reckoning."

The governor's comments came after a press event at Mare Island in Vallejo, where the Governor announced $48.5 million in funding to support 20,000 new jobs across 19 projects statewide.

Part of that includes $8.2 million to revitalize Mare Island shipbuilding and Cal Poly Maritime.

"We celebrate a visionary investment to advance the critically important maritime and shipbuilding industries and investment that both leverages and enhances Cal Poly's long history of innovation, workforce development, and transforming lives through the principles of learn by doing," said Mildred Garcia, California State University chancellor, of the investment.

But on the Collinsville effort, critics have called the draft legislation a last-minute effort and back-door deal to help advance a shipyard proposed by California Forever in Collinsville and backed by the billionaires supporting the project.

"I think that we need to continue to work on this legislation. I think that the piece for me that gave it urgency was worrying about whether the governor was going to cram it down our throats. And I've got to tell you right now, I ain't really that afraid of the governor," said Supervisor Mitch Mashburn at Tuesday night's meeting.

The board ultimately voted 3-2 that they would oppose the Collinsville-focused draft legislation for this legislative cycle and pushed their talks on potentially supporting it to later this year to allow stakeholders more time to weigh in.

"I would have voted for that in a nanosecond. I don't understand it," Newsom said Wednesday morning.

It comes as a Friday deadline looms for bills to be introduced this legislative session.

"I support localism, I support that, but this framework is a well-established framework. I don't think it was a big, big ask to the board of supervisors. Nor do I think they thought it was either. They delayed it, they didn't deny it. I think it's inevitable they ultimately embrace it," said Newsom.

Multiple reporters pressed Newsom on whether he plans to take action to get it across the finish line before the regular session comes to a close Monday, his final as California governor.

"We have to see, this just happened last night," said Newsom.

The draft legislation has no named authors, but Senator Chris Cabaldon and Assemblywoman Lori Wilson spoke in favor of it to the supervisors Tuesday night.

"How do you plan to move forward?" CBS Sacramento asked Wilson on Wednesday, in light of the Board's decision not to back the legislation.

"As far as moving forward during this session that ends on Aug. 31, there's no plans for either of us to do anything related to that," Wilson responded. "So I look forward to engaging [the board] in the fall, which is the time that we do that type of engagement on bills that we'll introduce next year."

The topic drove hours of heated public debate at Tuesday night's board meeting.

"Take time to assess, review and do what's right for Solano County," urged one neighbor in public comment.

California Forever representatives say there is urgency.

As CBS News Sacramento first reported in July, the project lost a major $3 billion shipyard bid from defense company Saronic, which considered Collinsville a finalist. They backed out of their talks with California Forever and sent their project, and thousands of new jobs with it, to Texas instead.

"There is only a small window of time here to get a bill done this year or else companies won't come," said Jim Wunderman, head of public affairs for California Forever, at Tuesday's meeting.

As for the governor, he did not explicitly throw his endorsement behind the entire California Forever project, which includes their plan to build a new city of 400,000 people in Solano County, when asked Wednesday.

Still, the Governor did say the effort to bring more jobs to Solano County is greatly needed.

"The world we invented is competing against us. And it's tough out there, I mean, we're blessed with $366 billion in investments last year. But don't put your feet up. You've got to invest in your lead, got to lean in," said Newsom.