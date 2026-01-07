Newsom to deliver final State of the State address live at California Capitol

After several years of providing legislators with a pre-recorded video link for his annual State of the State address, Gov. Gavin Newsom will deliver his final address live and in-person inside the California State Capitol on Thursday.

The governor's State of the State has been required in writing since California became a state in 1850. All those years of speeches are housed in one place, across the street from the Capitol, in the State Library and court building.

The very first State of the State address in 1850 shows the status of California's statehood then, written by Gov. Peter Burnett, with the first sentence reading: "Gentlemen of the Senate and Assembly, the circumstances under which you have assembled are most new interesting and extraordinary."

Alex Vassar, spokesperson for the California State Library, said that 176 years later, the annual address offers a snapshot of California's triumphs and tragedies and everyday troubles.

"The requirement has always been that it's important for the governor as the first person who oversees the operation of the state, the head of the executive branch, that he notified the legislature of what his concerns are, how things are running," Vassar said.

Newsom seemed to be carrying on the traditional speech when he took office in 2019. However, since the COVID-19 pandemic, he has not delivered his State of the State speech in the Capitol building. Instead, he delivered his 2021 remarks from an empty Dodger Stadium and resorted to pre-recorded video in the final week of the legislative session in 2025.

State Senator Tony Strickland (R-Huntington Beach) said he is looking for the governor to address the state's $18 billion budget deficit, unemployment, and affordability problems.

"We've got serious problems in California. We need serious leadership," Strickland said. "His record is abysmal in California."

Assemblymember Alex Lee (D-Milpitas) is calling for a crackdown on tax breaks.

"I'm looking for the governor, hopefully, closing tax loopholes on corporations and billionaires," Lee said. "And I hope he paints a strong picture that yes, we have problems, but here's how we get to the next stage of California."

Gov. Earl Warren began delivering the State of the State in the form of a speech to the legislature in the 1960s.

Now, in his final year in office, Newsom is expected to return to that tradition.

How to watch

Newsom will deliver his final State of the State address inside the California State Capitol on Thursday.

The address is expected to begin at 10:30 a.m. PT and will stream live on CBS News Sacramento.