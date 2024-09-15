New Sacramento street name to put city's car culture on the map

Sacramento street to be renamed Lowrider Lane

SACRAMENTO – Sacramento is getting a new street name that will put the city's car culture on the map.

It's a spot that has been special for car enthusiasts for decades. Marina View Drive at Miller Park will officially be changed to Lowrider Lane.

Joe Moreno gave CBS13 a ride earlier this year in his lowrider.

"It's a good feeling to have the top down and cruise around the city," Moreno said.

For more than 30 years, that was illegal under an ordinance that banned cruising.

Two years ago, Sacramento helped set a trend, lifting the cruising ban. Several other cities and the state of California pumped the brakes and took anti-cruising bans off the books.

"Being a part of the repeal was huge," Moreno said.

There are no homes or businesses that will need to change their addresses.

Sacramento's Lowriders Commission requested the name change, raising a $10,000 fee for the city application, and agreeing to cover the costs of the new signage.

Now Sacramento is shifting into a new era of lowrider love with its own street name claiming the cruising culture.

The Sacramento Planning and Design Commission approved the name change last week.

There is no time set yet on when the new Lowrider Lane signs will go up.