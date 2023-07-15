New Highway 50 lane split in Sacramento begins Saturday

SACRAMENTO - Expect more delays along Highway 50 starting Saturday.

Caltrans says this lane split is scheduled for the westbound lanes of the highway from Watt Avenue to 65th Street. If you want to get off on Howe Avenue, you'll need to keep right. But if you're exiting at 65th or later, you'll need to stay in the two left lanes.

Caltrans says the traffic split will remain in place for the next three months.