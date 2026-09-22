New California rules target dairy manure pollution, groundwater contamination

Over 900 dairy farms and millions of cows — that's what takes up much of California's Central Valley. Now, those same farms face a new reality: stricter regulations on water pollution.

"Mark my words, what you guys do here today will further consolidate the industry," Milk Producers Council General Manager Kevin Abernathy said.

The State Water Resources Control Board's unanimous decision last week has gotten mixed reactions from advocates and opponents.

The board says the goal of the new limits is to reduce discharges from nitrogen, a natural component of manure. That eventually seeps into the soil, waterways and groundwater. That can then lead into drinking water.

Advocates say this poses a major risk.

"There are a ton of dairies in Tulare County, leading to nitrate contamination, which can have serious health impacts on residents. Specifically, a very serious health impact that can happen to infants is called blue baby syndrome, which can be fatal to children," Community Water Center Senior Policy Advocate Kjia Rivers explained. "Nitrate-contaminated drinking water doesn't have a taste, smell, or physical appearance, so it can be really dangerous, especially for infants. There can also be some chronic health impacts for adults as well."

A 2017 study by UC Davis points to agricultural lands and dairy operations as the largest contributors of nitrate in groundwater in the Central Valley.

Opponents of the regulations say this could negatively impact operations, like leaving smaller farms at risk of being taken over by bigger operations.

That's not all they're worried about.

"I'm concerned with the precedents being set in the proposed dairy order that contradict the intent and purpose of the management zone by regulating dairies in the traditional manner rather than as a collective and collaborative member of a management zone," Wine Institute Director of Environmental & Regulatory Affairs Noelle Cremers explained.

Even then, advocates and opponents want more adjustments to the new regulations.

"We would like to see revisions made to how ponds are regulated right now," Rivers continued. "If these ponds are located near communities, they need to be lined in order to prevent further contamination."

"Ag and dairy have always done our part to protect the environment for all of us and be good stewards of all of our land," Abernathy said. "I have to implore the board, you got to take time to get this right. We've been at it a long time."

Now that the State Water Resources Control Board has adopted the new order, it goes to the Central Valley Water Board to finalize the mandates. That needs to be done in the next five years.