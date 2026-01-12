Nevada County house fire sends 2 people to hospital with burns

Two people have been hospitalized after a fire at a rural Nevada County home Monday morning.

Nevada County Consolidated Fire Department officials say several departments responded to the scene along Moroni Lane, west of Colfax and south of Grass Valley, a little after 9:30 a.m.

Firefighters found two burn victims at the scene. One of those victims was taken to the hospital, while officials say the other was taken to a burn center for advanced care.

No other details about the victims' conditions have been released.

The flames were stopped before they could spread to any other properties.

Exactly what started the fire is now under investigation.