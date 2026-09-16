Floriston Fire grows to nearly 300 acres as Nevada County evacuation warnings expand

The fast-moving Floriston Fire has grown to nearly 300 acres Wednesday as evacuation warnings expanded and westbound Interstate 80 remained closed near the Nevada state line.

CAL FIRE estimated the blaze at 297 acres around midday, up sharply from about 20 acres shortly after 11 a.m. The fire is burning near I-80 and Floriston Way, about nine miles northeast of Truckee.

Nevada County sheriff's officials expanded evacuation warnings at 11:55 a.m. to include zones NCO-E105 and NCO-E106. Zone NCO-379 had already been placed under a warning earlier in the morning.

People who need additional time to evacuate, along with those with pets or livestock, should consider leaving now, sheriff's officials said.

Westbound I-80 remains closed at the Nevada state line because of the fire. CHP has not announced an estimated time for the freeway to reopen.

CAL FIRE earlier described the blaze as having a dangerous rate of spread and said it was threatening I-80, the Truckee watershed and nearby natural resources. Additional aircraft and ground crews were requested.

The cause of the Floriston Fire remains under investigation.