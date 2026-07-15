Nevada County family runs from flames as Kearny Fire burns home

Nothing but rubble remains of the McCombs home that was destroyed by the Kearny Fire in Nevada County.

All their kids' toys, a wedding dress, memories and everything that meant something to them are completely gone.

"Nothing is recognizable. Everything's gone," Amanda McCombs said. "Our children's toys are melted and our sentimental belongings are just memories now."

The McCombs say they're lucky to be alive.

Amanda's husband, Kyle, was home with their three children on Tuesday when the fire broke out and quickly made its way up the hill.

"I get a phone call from him saying that there's a fire in our backyard, and to get home right now," Amanda explained. "I got home within the next five minutes. We had to put the kids in the car and the dog, a single photo album, and then we were gone. Everything else was gone."

They rushed out with seconds to spare.

"We could see it in our backyard. It was too late to think about anything except for getting out of here," she said.

On top of losing their home, the McCombs just moved into their new place only weeks ago, on July 1. They say they were still in the process of moving into what they call their dream home.

"We had to clean up the property and make it fire safe, but unfortunately, it just wasn't enough," she shared.

Even though they are new to the area, the community has done everything it can to step in and help.

"Daybreak Cafe is offering to give us breakfast. Wildwood Storage has offered us a unit to accumulate some new items and keep them stored. Born Wild Apparel has set our children up with some clothes," McCombs explained. "A multitude of community members have come forward with toys and clothes and love. It's overwhelming."

With community and family by their side, the McCombs are trying to keep their spirits up and are looking for any way to rebuild.

"That's all we can focus on is that is that we made it out safe," she said. "Now we can just try to rebuild and move forward with the love of our community. That's all we have."

A friend of the family has also set up a donation page to help them with any necessities, like clothing and other basic needs, to help rebuild their lives.